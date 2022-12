Not Available

From filmmaker Rob Piontek comes the second installment in the Otakon series, OTAKON 2005. Join this year's team as they journey to Baltimore to experience the "Convention of the Otaku Generation." The Crime Doctor (Chris Sullivan) keeps the team educated while The Ninja (Kevin Sullivan) is sure to take care of the opposition. The Cadet (Kevin Tracy) takes the wheel for this adventure as Master Tek (Rob Piontek) makes sure to capture every moment.