Отчаянные псы

The 1982 British-American adult animated adventure film about friendship is based on the 1977 novel of the same name by Richard Adams. The Plaque Dogs was written, directed and produced by the American-born British filmmaker and theater producer Martin Rosen who also produced "Watership Down", a film adaptation also based on Richard Adams novel published in 1972. The film was rated PG-13 by MPAA for heavy animal cruelty themes, emotionally distressing scenes, and violent imagery. The Movie was produced by Embassy Pictures and by United Artists. The Plaque Dogs is the first non-family oriented MGM animated film. The Plot is about two dogs escape from a laboratory and are hunted as possible carriers of the bubonic plague.