Not Available

Otello - The Met

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Jon Vickers was one of the most magnetic singing actors of the 20th century and Otello one of his greatest roles. He understood how to combine Shakespeare’s rich characterization and Verdi’s dramatic music to create an overwhelming figure, one whose death left audiences deeply shaken. Vickers is perfectly partnered by James Levine’s conducting and the Met’s sensational orchestra and chorus. Renata Scotto is an appealing Desdemona, Cornell MacNeil is a menacing Iago, and Franco Zeffirelli’s production is deservedly legendary.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images