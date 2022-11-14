Otello - The Met

Not Available

Jon Vickers was one of the most magnetic singing actors of the 20th century and Otello one of his greatest roles. He understood how to combine Shakespeare’s rich characterization and Verdi’s dramatic music to create an overwhelming figure, one whose death left audiences deeply shaken. Vickers is perfectly partnered by James Levine’s conducting and the Met’s sensational orchestra and chorus. Renata Scotto is an appealing Desdemona, Cornell MacNeil is a menacing Iago, and Franco Zeffirelli’s production is deservedly legendary.