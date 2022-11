Not Available

Siberia. The sparsely populated village of Krotov. The farmer Vasily Dmitrievich Abramov lives in the village completely alone, since in 2005 his sons were convicted of murder and sentenced to long terms of imprisonment ... The film, shot for 10 years, is the last work of the classic of the national documentary film Valery Solomin. It was completed by his sons Eugene and Viktor Solomin.