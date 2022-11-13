Othella Dallas - What Is Luck?

Not Available

The film documents the life and stages of Othella Dallas, born 1925 in Memphis, Tennessee that even at her high age now does not consider to stop singing and dancing. At the age of 19 she was discovered by the legendary Katherine Dunham, studied at her school in New York and soon became a highly acclaimed solo dancer. In 1950 she started her Solo-Career and soon after shared the stage with Jazz legends like Duke Ellington, Lionel Hampton or Quincy Jones. In 1953 she married a Swiss and ever since lives and of course still sings in Switzerland.