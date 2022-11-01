1931

Other Men's Women

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 16th, 1931

Studio

The Vitaphone Corporation

Railroad fireman Bill White is a carefree ladies' man with an irresponsible streak. His buddy Jack Kulper, an engineer, is more solid and reliable. Bill comes to stay a while with Jack and his wife Lily. Bill and Lily fall in love, but not wishing to hurt Jack, Bill leaves without explanation. When Jack confronts Bill about his suspicions, the two fight and Jack is seriously injured. Bill is consumed with guilt and tries to make good, but Jack has his own ideas about that.

Cast

Mary AstorLily Kulper
Regis ToomeyJack Kulper
James CagneyEd 'Eddie' Bailey
Fred KohlerHaley
J. Farrell MacDonaldPeg-Leg
Joan BlondellMarie

View Full Cast >

Images