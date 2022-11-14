Not Available

Other Versions of You

Diggsy (Kristopher Wente) has been in love with Suzette (Sara Antonio) since he was 9 years old. After she marries someone else, he encounters a mysterious stranger (Eddie George) who offers him a key that can open doors into parallel universes. This uncanny opportunity gives him a chance to find a version of Suzette who will love him back. During his journey, he unexpectedly meets Gwyneth (C.J. Perry), a wild card who may throw his universe-jumping adventure for a loop. For Diggsy, this is a tale full of surprises, awkward encounters, and the possibility of finding the perfect version of that someone who will love you back.

