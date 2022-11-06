OTHERWORLDS #1 - Perspective

Not Available

"Have you ever been afraid of your own mirror image?". In the low-lit private space of a dystopian techno-future, the real merges with the virtual, the world of solid things reduced to a sparse stage for the seductive call of sensuous data. And in this place, you, how much of this you is you anymore, when fleshly sense and code collide in every cheap hit you take to relieve the ache of desire? Hard edges soften, sharp distinctions blur .This is your simulation! This is your perspective!