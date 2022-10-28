OTHERWORLDS #1 - The Third Letter

Not Available

A sumptuously stylized vision of the future city, rich in shades of grey, from the technical genius behind an array of special effects masterpieces like Pan's Labyrinth, Hellboy, Star Trek and Iron Man 2. Amid this maze of heavy architecture, choked air, indifferent flows of the machine-driven day-to-day, one man's nine-to-five takes a k turn when a letter arrives: the third letter - no more reminders. When the cogs of administration are unstoppable, how far would you go to resist the pull toward the place they're dragging you? Best Director Prize: HollyShorts, Los Angeles, 2010 Best of Show Jury Award: Nevada City Film Festival 2010 Audience Award: Maelstrom Seattle Film Festival 2010 Official Selection: Sitges Film Festival 2010