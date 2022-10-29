Otis Under Sky

Not Available

In an increasingly isolated and Internet driven world, Otis (Anis Mojgani), a reclusive web artist, attempts to find meaning in his existence. When he meets Ursula (Roberta Colindrez), a heartsick kleptomaniac pining for the return of her traveling lover, the quirky pair becomes inseparable. Otis’s heartbreaking journey leads to his discovery of the value of human connection and, ultimately, to his greatest creation. This unscripted, experimental narrative film is full of beauty, surprises, and an uplifting hope for humanity.