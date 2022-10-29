Not Available

Otis Under Sky

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In  an  increasingly  isolated  and  Internet  driven  world,  Otis  (Anis  Mojgani),  a  reclusive   web  artist,  attempts  to  find  meaning  in  his  existence.  When  he  meets  Ursula   (Roberta  Colindrez),  a  heartsick  kleptomaniac  pining  for  the  return  of  her  traveling   lover,  the  quirky  pair  becomes  inseparable.     Otis’s  heartbreaking  journey  leads  to  his  discovery  of  the  value  of  human  connection   and,  ultimately,  to  his  greatest  creation.  This  unscripted,  experimental  narrative  film   is  full  of  beauty,  surprises,  and  an  uplifting  hope  for  humanity.

Cast

