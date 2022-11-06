Not Available

This concert would be the last live appearance Fishmans would make before the frontman's death. Fishmans performed a multitude of their most beloved songs and singles, including "ひこうき", "いかれたBaby", "ナイトクルージング", "Melody", "WALKING IN THE RHYTHM", and "ゆらめき In The Air". They even play their sixth studio album Long Season in its entirety. This concert eminently showed how much they progressed stylistically as a band throughout their years. Starting out as a heavily influenced reggae and dub band, to end up doing dream pop and neo-psychedelia music, Fishmans showed that they flourished as band in the twelve years they existed. It is said at the end of the concert when the band finished its last song, Shinji Sato, the band's frontman, with his eyes watery, let out a final "goodbye" before immediately leaving the stage.