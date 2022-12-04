Otona shigan: Hajirai no hatsujô

Not Available

Mariko (Maria Wakatsuki), who has severe anemia and tends to be absent from school, has not enough days to attend and will be retired for the second time. A party to celebrate the success was held at the cram school "Alumni Association", which is famous for sending out several successful applicants from the University of Tokyo every year. My best friend, Tomomi (Ito Yoshikawa), passed the university of my first choice. Mariko was dazzling. At the party, Kawada of the University of Tokyo Sannami drinks alcohol and rampages. Another student goes to karaoke, and Kawada begs Mariko, who is lying on the sofa due to the usual anemia in a quiet classroom, to go out with her, and laments that she is a waste. Mariko, who repeated herself as a repeater, took off her uniform. Kawada suddenly disappears from the next day, but at a later date, he returns with a forged college student ID card for two people.