Otra pelea cubana contra los demonios... y el mar

Natural and social phenomena combine to move Carahatas away from the coast. Carahatas is a fishing village with ancestral ties to the sea. It is exposed to the fury of hurricanes that regularly destroy scores of homes. The documentary approaches the cyclical process brought about by the attempts to move the hamlet away from the coast, and other social factors that hamper the passing on of tradition: a way of living that underlies resistance and keeps Carahatas clinging to the sea.