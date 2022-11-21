Otra vuelta

Not Available

Sebastián Pagani, a young film director, returns to his hometown to film a story of Haroldo Conti. There he expected a ghost from the past: recently, a childhood friend just committed suicide in mysterious circumstances. Pagani gets to know details about his death only multiply the enigmas. Slowly, he begins to become disenchanted with their own project to become more involved in research on the last day of the suicide. But towards the end, both concerns come together in unexpected ways. The Turn is a sad irony about memory and identity