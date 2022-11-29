Otros Usos

Not Available

Shot from the old fuel dock, a mile-and-a-half-long structure once used to service battleships and now used by fishermen as a new short at the decommissioned US Naval Base of Roosevelt Roads in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. The view from the dock is, on one side, the Island of Vieques, and on the other; Vieques Sound--a passage that connects the Caribbean Sea with the Atlantic Ocean. The film is shot through a mirrored object, a formal experiment in order to transform and collapse the monumentality of the view, taking cues from shore fisherman who transform the base's use and meaning.