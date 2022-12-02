Отряд Таганок

Not Available

The boys from lost to the spurs a gray-haired Ural village Berkuty, yearn for big adventures and glorious exploits. But all the feats have already been accomplished by their fathers and older brothers on the battlefields of the great war. And the most they can do is get a good knife or run away from an angry bull. But the ancient legend of the enchanted mount Kiramet, told by a movie mechanic at a night campfire, gives them a chance to perform a real feat that everyone will be proud of!