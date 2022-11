Not Available

What is Ott Tänaku's life in the WRC carousel? In 2018, Tänak joined the Toyota rally team and the team that made him a film traveled all over the world on the man's heels. During the season, 13 countries were filmed and a huge amount of exclusive material that no one has seen and is coming to the public for the first time. The series opens the everyday life of the World Cup carousel and top rally drivers behind the tents.