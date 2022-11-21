Not Available

"Ottamandaram" portrays a small family which consists of a fifteen year old Kala, her sister Neela and Neela’s husband Bharathan. Married for a long time, Neela and Bharathan still have no kids. Neela, driven by the ambition to raise a child, forcefully marries her sister off to Bharathan. Kala becomes pregnant but the things take a turn for the worse when Bharathan dies in an accident. Kala’s subsequent struggle to raise the child forms the core of the film. Based on a real story, Ottamandaram is scripted by renowned media person Ajay Muthana.