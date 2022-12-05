Ottamuri Velicham

Not Available

Set against the backdrop of a beautiful hilltop village surrounded by dense forest and a decaying tea plantation is the story of Sudha, an under privileged woman who reaches this village after her marriage with Chandran. They stay along with Chandran’s brother and aging mother in a confined single room house with a make shift separation to create space for the couple. The room has a strange light without a switch which changes its colors often. While Chandran calls the light his invention of a lifetime, it deprives Sudha of her privacy and begins to haunt her. Adding to her woes, Chandran engages in acts to physically exert his dominance over Sudha. Amidst deep trauma, Sudha realises that she doesn't have any support and decides to fight for her survival and seeks revenge against Chandran. Will Sudha succeed in her fight for freedom forms the crux of this emotional thriller.