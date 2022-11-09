Ottavio Mario Mai

Not Available

Ottavio Mai understood that if homosexuality isn't represented in this society dedicated to shows and the media which is slowly but surely taking over, then its representation is fundamental, it is the only sign, the only proof of existence. Therefore, he fills the void. With his films which, although poor and consciously making use of new electronic means, range from documentaries to traditional fiction, from poetic short films to experimental films, and which talk directly, without mediation, about gays, transvestites, couples, families, betrayals, battuage, and homosexual normality, touching every genre, like nobody had ever dared to do in Italy before.