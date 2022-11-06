Ottmar Liebert + Luna Negra: Wide-Eyed + Dreaming

Not Available

Acclaimed guitarist Ottmar Liebert and his band, Luna Negra, perform their unique flamenco-tinged jazz artistry live at Calgary's Centre for Performing Arts. Ottmar Liebert And Luna Negra Live Wide Eyed + Dreaming movie Most of the tracks performed come from Liebert's 1996 Grammy Award nominated album, OPIUM, but some older hits like "Snakecharmer" and "Barcelona Nights" are also included. Ottmar Liebert And Luna Negra Live Wide Eyed + Dreaming video In addition, there is some candid documentary footage of Liebert's life in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he gathers much of his musical inspiration.