The painter Otto Dix (1891-1969) dissected and exposed his time like no other. The portraits from the world of the milieu of whores and suitors, of sexual violence, were a taboo break. His brutal depiction of war shook society - he was a ruthless chronicler of his day. In contrast, private life with his wife and children shows the gentle side of the provocative painter. Nicola Graef's film "Otto Dix - The Ruthless Painter" is dedicated to this interplay of life and work. Like few other artists, Dix used his personal experiences and experiences as the basis for his work.
