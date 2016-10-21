2016

Ouija: Origin of Evil

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 21st, 2016

Studio

Platinum Dunes

In 1965 Los Angeles, a widowed mother and her two daughters add a new stunt to bolster their séance scam business and unwittingly invite authentic evil into their home. When the youngest daughter is overtaken by the merciless spirit, this small family confronts unthinkable fears to save her and send her possessor back to the other side.

Cast

Henry ThomasFather Tom
Lulu WilsonDoris Zander
Elizabeth ReaserAlice Zander
Annalise BassoPaulina Zander
Alexis G. ZallBetty
Parker MackMikey

View Full Cast >

Images