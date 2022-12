Not Available

Between 1947 and 1954, hundreds of Moroccans deserted the French army in Indochina to join the Viet Minh, out of anti-colonial solidarity and a refusal to serve a cause that was not their own. "Oulad l'Viêt Nam" is a series of portraits, made between Casablanca and Sidi Yahia: men and women with extraordinary destinies in their very ordinary lives, speaking in Moroccan, Vietnamese or French.