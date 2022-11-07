Our Awesome Universe Potential

Not Available

The Hubble Space Telescope is one of the greatest developments of modern science. Human beings, made in the image and likeness of God, are probing deeply into the universe as never before observing the Creator’s handiwork. Those Hubble pictures should give this whole world a great deal more hope not only because those countless awesome galaxies point us to their Creator and His limitless power. It is also because, when understood according to the revelation in the Bible, they expand our understanding of the incredible human potential God has given us!