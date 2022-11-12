Not Available

The main characters are ordinary 30-year-old men who live in an ordinary Russian village, where it is always bad to work, where there is always no money, where they drive moonshine, for which they pay with food or firewood. They did not study at institutes, do not speak foreign languages, do not understand politics and consider the words “Internet” and “glamor” as curses. For such words, they can give in the face. They see life mainly on the TV screen. Yes and that - black and white.