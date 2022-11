Not Available

'‘Our Big Fear’' is a short film from South Sudan aimed at highlighting the effects of cattle rustling in the country. This film was a response to an urgent need for disarmament. Civilians across South Sudan have been illegally armed due to the long wars that culminated into the independence of South Sudan. In this 35-minute movie, we show how guns are dangerous in the hands of the community. We further show the civilians being peacefully disarmed."