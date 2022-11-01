Our Blushing Brides

Three department store girls--Connie, Franky, and Jerry--share an apartment on West 91st Street in New York City. Each earns little more than 20 dollars per week. Jerry is the sensible one, but the others throw themselves at amoral rich men in an attempt to hook one and better themselves. They end up being hurt and disappointed despite Jerry's attempts to warn them.
|Anita Page
|Connie
|Dorothy Sebastian
|Franky
|Robert Montgomery
|Tony
|Raymond Hackett
|David
|John Miljan
|Martin W. Sanderson
|Hedda Hopper
|Mrs. Russ-Weaver
View Full Cast >