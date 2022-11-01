1930

Our Blushing Brides

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 18th, 1930

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Three department store girls--Connie, Franky, and Jerry--share an apartment on West 91st Street in New York City. Each earns little more than 20 dollars per week. Jerry is the sensible one, but the others throw themselves at amoral rich men in an attempt to hook one and better themselves. They end up being hurt and disappointed despite Jerry's attempts to warn them.

Cast

Anita PageConnie
Dorothy SebastianFranky
Robert MontgomeryTony
Raymond HackettDavid
John MiljanMartin W. Sanderson
Hedda HopperMrs. Russ-Weaver

View Full Cast >

Images