An interesting life was lived by Ivan Krutov. He served in the Navy, was a fisherman on trawlers, and visited many countries. For the first time, having felt the approach of old age, I remembered my native village. And when he arrived, it turned out that the mother died three years ago, beloved Katerina got married and brings up his daughter. Ivan realized that he had not made a single person happy, and realizing this, he tried to start another, new life ...