Our Dinner with Andrea

Not Available

Someone’s in the kitchen with Andrea and they’re cooking up something hot! It’s not surprising because Andrea practices tantric sex – that exotic yoga of sexuality. Sharon Kane gets a torrid taste of this in an awesome girl-girl session – then with a Kama Sutra stud. Next, Shanna McCullough surprises her boyfriend with some sex tricks she’s learned from this carnal cult. There’s lots more lust in store for the insatiable crew – climaxing in an evening of frantic frolic! So, come on down! It’s all you can eat when insatiable Andrea invites all her horny friends to dinner.