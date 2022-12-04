Not Available

Our Dinner with Andrea

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Someone’s in the kitchen with Andrea and they’re cooking up something hot! It’s not surprising because Andrea practices tantric sex – that exotic yoga of sexuality. Sharon Kane gets a torrid taste of this in an awesome girl-girl session – then with a Kama Sutra stud. Next, Shanna McCullough surprises her boyfriend with some sex tricks she’s learned from this carnal cult. There’s lots more lust in store for the insatiable crew – climaxing in an evening of frantic frolic! So, come on down! It’s all you can eat when insatiable Andrea invites all her horny friends to dinner.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images