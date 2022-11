Not Available

It's Christmas Eve in Los Angeles, and hardworking Gabby, her husband and their two kids, Amber and TJ, are fresh from Mississippi to spend Christmas with her mother and brother. With her mother dying, the family wanted to spend one last Christmas together. Over the course of two days, Gabby uncovers the truth about her wayward husband, defends herself against her sick, judgmental mom, widens the gap between her pre-teen daughter and herself, and faces a potential job loss.