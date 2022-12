Not Available

Commitment-shy Haley is as anti-marriage as it gets, but when she tries on her grandma’s ‘magical’ wedding veil, she’s transported to her future, where she and long-term boyfriend Scott are happily married with two beautiful children. Shocked, Haley tracks down her family to make sense of her vision and her view on love is changed for good. Is Haley ready to take the veil off – and is she finally ready for what will come after?