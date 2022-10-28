Our Everyday Story

Not Available

Family Susic lives everyday Bosnian story. Father Muhamed (63) is employed in a reputable company; mother Marija (60) is retired. Son Sasa (35), who spent the war in Army of Bosnia and Herzegovina, lives with his parents, while their daughter Senada (40) lives in Slovenia. Their life begins to fall apart because of father's dissatisfaction after his company is sold on the stock exchange, Sasa's negligent attitude towards work and family, Marija's breast cancer diagnose. When problems begin to line up Muhamed and Sasa realize that actually only family is important, that it is man's last oasis