The Payne family of Lonesomeville set up a Fairy Play, founded upon the story of "The Sleeping Beauty," and Helene Payne secures the wealthy Mrs. Wilson's financial support. She is a lady no longer young, but insists upon playing the ingenue lead. Miss Tibbitts. a mournful old maid, is secured for their "Danseuse." Willey Finley gives out the parts, while Doctor Heffernan is given the directorship.