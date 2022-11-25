Not Available

Somewhere on this planet, it still exists a secret place isolated from the rest of the world. The last untouched paradise where the last early humans are still living the same way from the beginning of humankind. They are the Jarawas. They traveled from Africa to Asia, 70,000 years ago. There are only 400 left of them. Today, our world is going to destroy them - 'Our Forgotten Souls' is not an anthropological film, it is an extraordinary and singular journey to the heart of the unknown and fragile world of the Jarawas, an immersion in their secret and fascinating universe. It asks essential questions about our origins, our relationship to each other, our way of living together, about gender equality and our relationship with nature. It makes us aware of the vulnerability of our common good, the earth and its inhabitants.