Our Fragrance

Although an initial match-making attempt between Pyongho and Saebyol through their grandparents is unsuccessful, the two are brought together by fate to participate in the Pyongyang spring fashion show. Modelling both the fashion and the virtues of a wedding couple, their families convene to judge the potential unity. However, tradition versus the foreign influence seeping into society becomes the theme as misunderstandings come to create drama between the two families and the young couple