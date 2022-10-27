Not Available

What begins as a routine class project for a diverse group of sixth-graders turns into a magical, time-traveling adventure they'll never forget! Authentic historical footage of Martin Luther King Jr. is blended with colorful animation as the students learn about - and actually meet - the civil rights leader who challenged all Americans to turn his dream of freedom into reality. Produced in association with the King family, "Our Friend, Martin" features an unprecedented all-star voice cast and a hot hit soundtrack with music performed by top contemporary artists and classic Motown greats. It's a fun, new way for your family to share Dr. King's inspiring message of hope and courage that changed the course of our nation's history.