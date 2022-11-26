OUR GODS ARE LIKE THAT

Not Available

The film chronicles four events that take place over a span of two days, all relating to superstition and spirituality in India. It aims to show the thin line between harmless faith and the kind that puts down human dignity in the name of religion. Starting with a Godman with questionable intent, it moves on to a place where women are segregated during their periods, a lady isn't allowed to enter her place of worship for being born into a specific caste, and finally to a dargah where mentally ill women are admitted for being cured of their demons.