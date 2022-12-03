Not Available

Comprised of found footage from apartheid era South Africa, Our Great Day 1967, imagines what a day would look like if black and coloured South Africans had the same rights and privileges afforded to white citizens of the time. Audio for the film was recorded in one take from filmmaker Roger Horn’s balcony, located across the street from a formerly segregated beach in Cape Town. Despite the filmmakers efforts to integrate the protagonists into areas they were formerly discriminated or excluded from, the painful reminders of the past in the form of domestic worker uniforms and the short takes or accidentally captured footage of them renders the past inescapable.