Our Guy in India

Not Available

Guy Martin sets off on a 1000-mile motorbike trip, exploring a rarely-seen side of modern India as he heads to one of the world's maddest bike races. EPISODE_1 At a Delhi market Guy buys a Royal Enfield bike with a traditional Hindu blessing. He rides with a biker gang, visits Asia's biggest truck yard, and sleeps among rats as he waits for a late train. EPISODE_2 Guy clambers up India's tallest building and has his preconceptions about slums challenged in Mumbai, before heading to Goa and the Rider Mania motorbike race.