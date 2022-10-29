Not Available

After the delay of an official imam sent to a little village, the villagers try to find an imam to lead them during pray. After discussions, they decide to make "Bizum Hoca" (Our hodja) the imam of village, a villager loved and respected by everyone, though he is not an official one. Hodja, a different man from stereotype imams, also wants to change some bad habits villagers have. Meanwhile, the construction of one of the hydroelectric power plants (HPP) causing intense discussions in the region, next to a river flowing through the village, becomes a hot issue on the village's agenda. The villagers are against this construction and the fight begins. "Bizum Hoca" finds himself leading the villagers who started the protests.