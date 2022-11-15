Not Available

Our Home and Native Land

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In 1992, the people of Canada had to vote "Yes" or "No" to a new constitution. For the first time in their political history, the Aboriginal people became part of the political process. This film - directed by Gil Cardinal , himself a Metis (half Cree, half French Canadian) - follows Ovide Mercredi , a charismatic and eloquent Cree Indian , as he travels across the country cajoling, explaining and sometimes confronting those who refuse to recognise the rights of his people in a reformed Canadian constitution

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images