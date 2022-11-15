Our Home and Native Land

Not Available

In 1992, the people of Canada had to vote "Yes" or "No" to a new constitution. For the first time in their political history, the Aboriginal people became part of the political process. This film - directed by Gil Cardinal , himself a Metis (half Cree, half French Canadian) - follows Ovide Mercredi , a charismatic and eloquent Cree Indian , as he travels across the country cajoling, explaining and sometimes confronting those who refuse to recognise the rights of his people in a reformed Canadian constitution