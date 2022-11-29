Our Indira

Not Available

This film records the late third Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, taking the oath for her office and addressing the first-ever UN Conference on Human Environment at Stockholm. Here, she said, "The rich countries may look upon development as a course of environmental destruction...But to us, development is one of the primary means of improving the environment of living, of providing food, water, sanitation and shelter, of making the desert green and the mountains habitable." Directed by S.N.S Sastry