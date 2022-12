Not Available

On the island of Kinmen, the three-star youth (Chen Yihan), Ajin (Chen Zhengwei), and Auntie (Wu Zhongtian) maintained their balance until the one who came from Taiwan to join the Golden Gate (Huang Shiyuan) disturbed each other. The triangular relationship between them also brings out a romance and regrets of Xing Jun’s Chad Moon (Yang Guimei).