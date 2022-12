Not Available

Rwanda, 1973. In the prestigious catholic institute 'Notre-Dame du Nil', perched on a hill, young Rwandan girls study to become the elite of the country. In the process of graduating, they share the same dormitory, the same dreams, the same problems of teenage girls. But in every corner of the country as well as in the school there are deep antagonisms that will forever change the destiny of these young girls and the whole country.