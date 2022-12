Not Available

A film about the alarming events of the autumn of 1919, when the fate of modern-day, post WWI Europe was decided in Riga. Three world views clashed on the banks of the Daugava River – a national state for Latvians as proclaimed a year earlier, the Bolshevik revolutionary idea, and the resurrection of a monarchy. The reactionary monarchy interests were represented by German General Graf Rudiger von der Goltz, and Russian Colonel Pavel Bermont.