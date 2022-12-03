Our Land Is Our Life

Not Available

In March, 1974, the Cree of the Mistassini area in northern Québec met to discuss their long-term future. After three hundred years of minimal contact with the white man, they had been offered 'compensation' by the government of Québec for the effects of the James Bay power project. But they decided that nothing, neither jobs nor money, meant more to them than their land. The film presents the issues under these headings: The Conflict, The Hunting Culture, The Schools, The Villages, The Fight for the Land.