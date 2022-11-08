Our Lives: Elephants on the Move

Not Available

Elephants On The Move goes behind the scenes at Twycross Zoo as the herd of elephants which has been attracting crowds for 50 years, are set for a big change - a new home. Elephant Creek in Twycross Zoo has been a public favourite for generations, but it's time for its inhabitants to move house - nearly 150 miles away to the seaside - to Blackpool Zoo. Mike Dilger follows Minbu, Tara, Noorjahan and Esha, a family of four female Asian elephants, as they embark on their epic journey to relocate to Blackpool as part of a European breeding programme. However, persuading a family of elephants to get into a giant transportation crate for a three-hour drive north is not that simple. It’s one of the biggest challenges the team of zoo keepers has ever had to face. As part of their daily routines the elephants are being trained to get into the crates with treats and rewards after every milestone reached. It’s going to be a long process!