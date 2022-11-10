Not Available

Our Love is a half-documentary and half-feature film, telling the stories of Xiang Xiang, Ping Er and Raorao. Xiang Xiang is pretty and attractive; Ping Er is smart and funny while Raorao is honest and passionate. Physically speaking, they are male; but psychologically they choose the other gender. Issues such as homosexuality, transexuality and cross-dress are all touched upon in the film. Those who are different from heterosexual people are by no means pervert, their presence throws light on the ignored violence which has been taken for granted.in the heterosexual world.