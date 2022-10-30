Not Available

In the film Bitter Bread by Grigoris Grigoriou, many people may have wondered who the actor was who played the silent role of the Lord. It was in fact the Cypriot actor Nicos Pantelides, the father of Cypriot theater. In the documentary Our Lovely Nicos, his life and work are presented in a poetic way through narrations, dramatic scenes and historical documents. At the same time, we watch the birth and life of Cypriot theater from the first era of its creation until its maturity, against a backdrop of the major historical events that have taken place in Cyprus over the years